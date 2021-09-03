Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 20:36

Roman Kemp tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Soccer Aid

In a post on Twitter he said he has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
By Tom Horton, PA

Radio DJ Roman Kemp has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his planned appearance in the Soccer Aid charity football match.

He was due to play in the World XI for the Unicef event on Saturday at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in a team that will be managed by Harry Redknapp.

However on Friday Kemp said he is “absolutely gutted” to have tested positive.

The Capital presenter tweeted: “I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause.

“Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Kemp said he is “extremely grateful” to have had both of his coronavirus jabs.

“If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do,” he added.

A post on Soccer Aid’s official Instagram page on Thursday showed Kemp training with his teammates ahead of the match.

Celebrities taking to the field for Soccer Aid include singer Olly Murs, television presenter Paddy McGuinness, comedian Lee Mack, rapper Aitch and actor Martin Compston.

Former footballers Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf will also be playing in the match between the England and World XIs.

