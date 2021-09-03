Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 20:15

Actress Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook ‘agree to separate’

The pair have been married since 2018
By Tom Horton, PA

Actress Kaley Cuoco is to separate from her husband Karl Cook, it has been reported.

According to US publication People, the couple said in a statement they have realised their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions”.

Cuoco, 35, married the professional equestrian rider in 2018.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Kaley Cuoco (PA)

According to People, their statement said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

They had been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017.

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The actress is best known for starring in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, playing Penny since the programme started in 2007 until it finished in 2019.

