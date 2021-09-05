Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 14:14

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies aged 39

The pop singer, who had breast cancer, has died, her mother said in a post on Instagram.
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, who had breast cancer, has died at the age of 39, her mother has said in a post on Instagram.

Her mother Marie wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. – Marie x”.

More to follow...

