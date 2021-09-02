Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 06:49

Podcast star Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid-19

The stand-up comedian had been performing in Florida.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Joe Rogan, the massively popular US podcast host, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stand-up comedian Rogan, who previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated, said he fell ill after returning from a show in Florida, a virus hotspot.

The 54-year-old said he had a headache as well as feeling “very weary” and “run down”.

Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers he quarantined himself from his family and took a Covid test, which was positive.

He said he had been treated with a series of medications, including monoclonal antibodies and the steroid prednisone.

Rogan also said he was treated with a “vitamin drip” and ivermectin, which is primarily a veterinary deworming agent.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” Rogan said.

The comic had been travelling with his show Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour and was scheduled to perform alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, but said that was postponed to October.

Rogan is one of the world’s most popular and best-known podcasters.

His The Joe Rogan Experience was acquired by Spotify in 2020, reportedly for more than $10o million.

