Britney Spears to face no action over housekeeper row, prosecutors say

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears will not face charges over allegations she slapped a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand, prosecutors have said.

The pop superstar was investigated over an alleged altercation at her home in August.

However, no action will be taken due to insufficient evidence and the lack of an injury to the housekeeper, the Ventura County District Attorney said.

Erik Nasarenko said police were called to Spears’s home on August 16th over reports she and the worker had a row over the veterinary care for the singer’s dog.

It was alleged Spears, who owns a house in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand.

It was later said the screen protector was damaged.

Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, described the accusation as “sensationalised-tabloid fodder”.

 

He said: “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all.

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s office has done the right thing.”

The news comes amid Spears’s increasingly bitter legal battle with her father over the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years.

This week Mr Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of trying to “extort” his daughter over the conditions for his leaving the conservatorship.

