Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 17:32

Elton John to release lockdown album

The album will feature collaborations with performers including Dua Lipa and Stevie Wonder.
By Tom Horton, PA

Sir Elton John is to release a new album titled The Lockdown Sessions.

The collection of 16 songs will feature collaborations with musicians including Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

The tracks were recorded remotely with other artists over the last 18 months.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Eddie Vedder, Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis, Surfaces, Years & Years and Young Thug will also feature on the album, which will be released next month.

John said: “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up.

“Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before.

“Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

“And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician.

“Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Of the 16 tracks on the album, 10 are new songs that see John “collaborating with an unparalleled range of artists only he could draw together”, according to a statement.

The Lockdown Sessions will be released on October 22nd.

