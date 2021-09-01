Entertainment representatives call for 100% capacity for vaccinated patrons

James Cox

The Event Industry Alliance (EIA) has called the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions a “work in progress”, while calling for 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated people.

EIA has also called for the continuation of “vital” supports after 539 days of closure.

There will be an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events and mass gatherings on September 6th.

From that date, theatre, music and live events can take place for vaccinated people at 60 per cent capacity indoors and 75 per cent capacity outdoors.

In a statement, the EIA said: “After nearly 18 months of mandated closure, the Event Industry Alliance acknowledges the easing of restrictions as a ‘work in progress’ and a step in the right direction. However 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated patrons to attend shows as soon as possible is required for commercial sector to be economically viable, as unlike the funded sector we receive no Arts Council or Tax payer public funding.

“The EIA again calls on Minister Catherine Martin and Government for meaningful engagement to ensure vital business and employee scaffolding supports are put in place immediately and will remain into 2022 to help allow the industry fully recover.”