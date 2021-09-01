Alyssa Milano shares update on uncle after shared car crash

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed her uncle is making a recovery after he suffered a heart attack at the wheel while she was in the car.

Charmed star Milano said she was in a “terrifying” crash in Los Angeles when her uncle Mitch was taken ill.

The #MeToo activist was unharmed in the accident but Mitch was seriously ill and police performed CPR on him.

Milano, 48, had said she was unsure if her uncle would recover but has now shared a positive update with fans.

In a video message, she said: “So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers. So I thought you would like this update. Listen carefully.”

She then shared a voice note from Mitch which said: “It’s about 12 o’clock. And I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you.”

After the car crash on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles in August, Milano praised the police officers, doctors and nurses who helped both her and her uncle, who she described as “such an important part of our family”.

She said: “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

Milano has been married to talent agent David Bugliari since 2009 and they have two children.