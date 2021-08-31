Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 19:22

YouTube star Zoe Sugg shares baby news

Sugg told fans she was expecting a child earlier this year.
By Keiran Southern, PA

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she has become a mother for the first time.

The author, also known as Zoella, welcomed daughter Ottilie Rue Deyes on Sunday, she announced on Instagram.

It is the first child for Sugg, 31, and boyfriend Alfie Deyes, 27.

She shared a picture of the newborn with her more than nine million Instagram followers, showing the baby in a light blue onesie and with a burnt orange bow around her head.

Sugg captioned the post: “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 29/08/21.”

Deyes, also a social media star, shared a picture of the new arrival on his Instagram account.

Sugg first announced she was pregnant in March, telling fans she was due in September.

She posted a video featuring footage of her ultrasound scan and a shot of her showing off her baby bump in the mirror of her walk-in wardrobe.

Sugg and Deyes have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

Sugg, the older sister of fellow YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg, found fame aged 19 with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, which currently has more than 11 million subscribers.

