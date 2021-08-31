Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 11:27

Gabrielle Union celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade

They tied the knot in 2014.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with a glowing tribute to “best friend” Dwyane Wade.

The She’s All That actress (48) tied the knot with the former professional basketball star (39) in a lavish ceremony in Miami in 2014.

Ahead of the anniversary, the couple have been celebrating in the South of France and Union marked seven years of marriage with a post on Instagram.

She shared a video from her wedding day alongside a montage of their time together.

Union captioned the post: “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I (heart emoji) you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby.”

She added the caption #WeAllWeGot.

Union and Wade are parents to two-year-old daughter Kaavia, and she is step-mother to Wade’s three children.

Wade enjoyed a glittering career in the NBA and won three championships with the Miami Heat.

Union’s other film roles include Think Like A Man, The Birth Of A Nation and Breaking In.

