Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 20:47

Lady Gaga announces remix edition of hit album Chromatica

The pop star will release the reimagined album, titled Dawn of Chromatic, on September 3rd.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lady Gaga has announced a new remix version of her hit album Chromatica.

The pop star (35) will release the reimagined edition of her sixth record, titled Dawn of Chromatica, on September 3rd.

The 14-track album will feature remixes from musicians such as Charli XCX, Mura Musa and Arca.

Gaga announced the news in a post on Instagram alongside the album’s artwork and the artists who have collaborated on the project.

Musicians who will feature include LSDXOXO, Shygirl, Jimmy Edgar, Dorian Electra, Rina Sawayama and Coucou Chloe.

The original Chromatica was released in May 2020 and was Lady Gaga’s first album since 2016.

It went straight to number one in the UK album charts after the biggest opening week for an album in 2020 at that time.

It went on to be nominated for best pop vocal album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

