Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead

Work is ongoing to find a way to hold Electric Picnic next month.

Ministers are believed to be considering a number of proposals including designating the festival as a pilot event, and only allowing vaccinated people attend.

Laois County Council rejected permission for the event last month.

Music and Entertainment Association spokesperson Matt McGranahan says musicians not working at Electric Picnic must also return to work.

Festival

Mr McGranahan told Newstalk: “That's 3,000 workers for that weekend, the run-up to it and during the course of the festival. We think very meaningful, and simple, steps can happen immediately under current restrictions and current guidelines for a cohort of workers, roughly the same amount, to get back working on a weekly basis.”

Meanwhile, a Fine Gael senator and former Cabinet minister has said Electric Picnic festival should be able to go ahead.

Regina Doherty, a former minister for employment affairs and social protection, said on Thursday: “It should go ahead, because people want to get their lives back.”

Laois County Council said on Wednesday that it cannot revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the music festival this year.

Public health

Earlier this week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would have no public health concerns if Electric Picnic took place with only vaccinated people in attendance.

Ministers have so far declined to comment on whether or not the music and arts event should go ahead.