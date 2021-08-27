Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 06:44

Kardashian sisters star in throwback TV talent show audition tape

The siblings had an early push for fame.
Kardashian sisters star in throwback TV talent show audition tape

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West offered a glimpse into the family’s pre-fame lives by sharing a childhood audition tape for a TV talent show.

The billionaire cosmetics mogul, 40, posted a throwback video of her and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, trying out for Star Search.

The siblings, dressed by mother Kris Jenner, wore matching metallic dresses while lip-syncing to Tiffany’s 1987 cover of I Think We’re Alone Now.

Khloe stood out wearing a funky pair of sunglasses while performing with a microphone.

Kardashian West captioned the video: “Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!”

Khloe commented on the post: “A 5 year old vibe! I am a f****** vibe!!!!!!!”

And Jenner, 65, said: “Those were the days!!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist…..”

Star Search initially ran in the US from 1983 to 1995 and was hosted by Ed McMahon.

Future famous faces to appear on the show included Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter and Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes.

More in this section

First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film
Actor Edgar Ramirez urges people to get vaccinated after family Covid deaths Actor Edgar Ramirez urges people to get vaccinated after family Covid deaths
Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Matthew McConaughey: Turning down lucrative romcom proved point to Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey: Turning down lucrative romcom proved point to Hollywood

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more