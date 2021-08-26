Fans divided as Molly-Mae Hague named creative director of PrettyLittleThing

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Molly-Mae Hague has been named creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing in the UK and Europe – the Love Island 2019 runner-up announcing the news with a post on Instagram saying she was “beyond ecstatic” with her new role.

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role,” she wrote.

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand.”

The post, featuring a photo of the 22-year-old perching on a desk in the PLT office, has gained more than 625k likes and nearly 6,000 comments, including many from Hague’s famous friends congratulating her on the news.

“So proud baby girl,” wrote fellow Love Island alum Ellie Brown, while model Stephanie Lam said she was “crying proud tears”.

Maura Higgins, who was also on the 2019 series of Love Island, commented: “So proud of you angel, you deserve all the success in the world.”

Huge congratulations 😍😍😍😍 — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) August 26, 2021

Over on Twitter, the reaction was more mixed. ‘Money Mae’ started trending (the deal is rumoured to be worth £1 million) and not all the comments under PLT’s announcement were complimentary.

“Congratulations but this is a job people get degrees for and work hard for years to get experience for!! Seems a little unfair for those people,” wrote a user called Lauren.

Another user stepped into defend Hague, replying: “She went to the Fashion Retail Academy and studied for two years just like everyone else! She hasn’t just been handed it, yes the fame helps, but don’t think she hasn’t worked for where she is now because of Love Island!”

There’s no doubt Hertfordshire-born Hague, who was already an established social media influencer before she entered the Love Island villa, provides plenty of wardrobe inspiration – and shopping opportunities – for her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

The self-made millionaire – who also has her own tanning range – was signed to Pretty Little Thing as a brand ambassador two months after she left the villa, and has collaborated on many collections with the retailer over the last two years.

Often showing off her collection of designer handbags and jewellery, Hague’s Instagram feed is a mix of affordable fashion and aspirational luxury. She wears mainly neutral tones and on-trend oversized pieces with occasional pops of colour.

The newly minted creative director has promised to deliver her “best collection to date” in her new role.