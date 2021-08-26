Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 19:34

Fans divided as Molly-Mae Hague named creative director of PrettyLittleThing

The Love Island star has landed her most high-profile fashion role to date
Fans divided as Molly-Mae Hague named creative director of PrettyLittleThing

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Molly-Mae Hague has been named creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing in the UK and Europe – the Love Island 2019 runner-up announcing the news with a post on Instagram saying she was “beyond ecstatic” with her new role.

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role,” she wrote.

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand.”

The post, featuring a photo of the 22-year-old perching on a desk in the PLT office, has gained more than 625k likes and nearly 6,000 comments, including many from Hague’s famous friends congratulating her on the news.

“So proud baby girl,” wrote fellow Love Island alum Ellie Brown, while model Stephanie Lam said she was “crying proud tears”.

Maura Higgins, who was also on the 2019 series of Love Island, commented: “So proud of you angel, you deserve all the success in the world.”

Over on Twitter, the reaction was more mixed. ‘Money Mae’ started trending (the deal is rumoured to be worth £1 million) and not all the comments under PLT’s announcement were complimentary.

“Congratulations but this is a job people get degrees for and work hard for years to get experience for!! Seems a little unfair for those people,” wrote a user called Lauren.

Another user stepped into defend Hague, replying: “She went to the Fashion Retail Academy and studied for two years just like everyone else! She hasn’t just been handed it, yes the fame helps, but don’t think she hasn’t worked for where she is now because of Love Island!”

There’s no doubt Hertfordshire-born Hague, who was already an established social media influencer before she entered the Love Island villa, provides plenty of wardrobe inspiration – and shopping opportunities – for her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

The self-made millionaire – who also has her own tanning range – was signed to Pretty Little Thing as a brand ambassador two months after she left the villa, and has collaborated on many collections with the retailer over the last two years.

Often showing off her collection of designer handbags and jewellery, Hague’s Instagram feed is a mix of affordable fashion and aspirational luxury. She wears mainly neutral tones and on-trend oversized pieces with occasional pops of colour.

The newly minted creative director has promised to deliver her “best collection to date” in her new role.

More in this section

Boris Johnson reunites with Dominic Cummings in new Spitting Image sketch Boris Johnson reunites with Dominic Cummings in new Spitting Image sketch
Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing
First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film
Kristen Stewart debuts English accent as Diana in Spencer trailer

Kristen Stewart debuts English accent as Diana in Spencer trailer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more