Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 16:25

Revenge star Emily VanCamp announces baby news

The actress married husband Josh Bowman in 2018
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Revenge star Emily VanCamp has welcomed her first child with husband Josh Bowman.

The actress, also known for starring as secret agent Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced the news to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram on Thursday.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full,” she wrote.

VanCamp posted a photo of her holding the baby’s tiny hand and an image of her kissing her husband while he cradled her bump.

The couple met on the set of ABC series Revenge in late 2011, starring opposite each other as Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson.

The programme, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’s The Count Of Monte Cristo, followed a wealthy family in The Hamptons whose past begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious young woman.

VanCamp, 35, and Bowman, 33, announced their engagement in 2017 and married in 2018 in the Bahamas.

Fans of both stars posted their congratulations on social media with the post liked more than 50,000 times in 30 minutes.

VanCamp has recently starred in Marvel productions Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

