Abba teases major announcement after four decades apart

Pop group Abba are teasing a major announcement amid anticipation they will release new music for the first time in 39 years.

The Swedish group asked fans to register interest in a new project on a website called ‘Abba Voyage’ on Thursday morning.

A tweet mentions the date September 2nd — a week from today — and features an image of four glowing planets.

It is expected that the group will release five new songs to accompany a “hologram tour”, which is reportedly due to open next May.

Members Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson returned to the studio in 2018, promising two new songs later that year which remain delayed to date.

The ‘Dancing Queen’ hitmakers formed in 1972 and won the Eurovision Song Contest with song ‘Waterloo’ in 1974. A musical based on their hits, Mamma Mia!, has been seen by more than 50 million people.

The band continued amid marriage break-ups between Ulvaeus and Faltskog, and Lyngstad and Andersson, but later split in the early 1980s.