Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 10:55

First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film

The production from Chilean director Pablo Larrain is set for release in November.
First poster released for Kristen Stewart’s Diana film

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The first poster has been released for Spencer, the biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales.

It reveals the US actress slumped over looking away from the camera while burying her face into an embellished off-white gown almost consuming her.

The eagerly awaited film, from Chilean director Pablo Larrain, is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

However, far from being a period of festive joy, it will explore the point at which Diana, who was born Diana Frances Spencer, decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was beyond saving amid allegations of adultery.

A teaser for Spencer was released to attendees at the Cinema-Con event for theatre owners in Las Vegas and early impressions were glowing for Stewart’s portrayal of the princess.

Entertainment Weekly said it included Stewart “nailing Diana’s whispery tone of voice and accent”.

Spencer will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

It is set for wider release in November – a prime awards season slot for Stewart, 31.

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana
Kristen Stewart will star as Diana, Princess of Wales in a new biopic (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)

Poldark star Jack Farthing plays Charles, while Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

Stewart is the latest actress to play Diana, whose life has repeatedly been the subject of screen adaptations.

Naomi Watts, 52, starred in 2013 biopic Diana, but that was panned by critics.

Last year Emma Corrin, 25, fared better with her widely acclaimed turn in season four of The Crown.

She will be replaced by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31, as the lavishly produced Netflix drama explores a later stage of Diana’s life.

Diana died aged 36 in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

More in this section

Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing
Actor Edgar Ramirez urges people to get vaccinated after family Covid deaths Actor Edgar Ramirez urges people to get vaccinated after family Covid deaths
BBC Three set to return to TV screens after five years as online-only station BBC Three set to return to TV screens after five years as online-only station
The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more