Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 15:51

Gavin and Stacey stars to reunite for one-off marriage drama

The news was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon are to reunite for a one-off drama on BBC One.

The 35-minute special, titled Gaynor and Ray, will follow the titular Davies from Cardiff, two 50-something newlyweds, as they embark on their honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands.

Both have decided to marry for a second time despite meeting only six months ago and there are many things they do not know about each other’s pasts.

Graham Norton Show – London
Ruth Jones (David Parry/PA)

Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband had been repeatedly unfaithful, while Ray was deemed “impossible to live with” by his ex-wife.

Close friends Jones, who played Nessa Jenkins in Gavin and Stacey, and Brydon, who played the eccentric Uncle Bryn, will star opposite each other in the lead roles.

The episode, which was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival, is created and written by Jones and her husband David Peet and is the latest special to emerge from the Comedy Playhouse initiative, an anthology series of one-off sitcoms that has led to the commissioning of series including King Gary and Mister Winner.

Graham Norton Show – London
Rob Brydon (David Parry/PA)

Writer-creators Peet and Jones said: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor and Ray come to life on screen.

“Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh-out-loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Gaynor and Ray was filmed on location in the North West Scottish Highlands and South Wales.

Further casting and broadcast details will be announced in due course.

