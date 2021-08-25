Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 06:10

Kanye West asks LA court to legally change his name to Ye

The abbreviated name was the title of West’s 2018 album.
Kanye West asks LA court to legally change his name to Ye

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West has asked a court to legally change his name to Ye.

The billionaire fashion designer and rapper (44) cites “personal reasons” in the court documents filed in Los Angeles.

A judge must now approve the change for it to become official.

Ye has long been one of West’s nicknames and it was the title of his 2018 album.

In September of that year he signalled his desire to shorten his name.

West tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE.”

He also told a US radio host the name held religious significance for him, claiming it is the most commonly used word in the bible.

West is apparently on the cusp of releasing his 10th studio album, Donda, which is named after his late mother.

He is due to hold a listening party in his hometown of Chicago this week to launch the record, however two similar events came and went without the album being released.

West is in the process of divorcing Kim Kardashian West.

She filed to end their almost seven-year marriage in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have four children together.

More in this section

Man released on police bail after Katie Price was allegedly attacked Man released on police bail after Katie Price was allegedly attacked
Paul McCartney’s new book to contain previously unseen Beatles lyrics Paul McCartney’s new book to contain previously unseen Beatles lyrics
Kerry Katona says Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was like therapy for her Kerry Katona says Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was like therapy for her
The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more