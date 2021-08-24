Lorraine Kelly ‘can’t wait’ to return to ITV daytime show

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lorraine Kelly has said she is “feeling refreshed and revitalised” ahead of her returning to front her daytime ITV show from September 1.

The Scottish TV presenter, 61, has been on a summer break with guest presenters Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh hosting in her place.

The upcoming Autumn term of Lorraine will see new additions to the team, as well as the return of the Woman of the Year awards and a celebration of Black History Month in October.

Kelly said: “I’m back! Feeling refreshed and revitalised, and more than ever I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love best.

“The team has worked tirelessly over the summer to produce an autumn full of the very best and most inspiring content.

“I can’t wait to share it with the viewers at home each weekday morning.”

This October the Woman of the Year awards will be back on the show with an emphasis on kindness.

The judging panel will including Kelly, entertainment presenter for Lorraine, Ria Hebden, BBC podcast presenter and cancer awareness advocate Deborah James and other inspirational judges.

During Black History Month, author and Lorraine presenter Candice Brathwaite will travel to Barbados to trace her roots and understand more about her grandparents’ journey to the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

Former Love Island star and now the government’s UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex George, will be back on the show with his HEADucation campaign which aims to improve mental health education in UK schools.

It is also one year on from Dr George’s younger brother’s death, and to honour his life the A&E doctor is going back to his brother’s school to discuss how they are tackling mental health and to discuss if schools are doing enough in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The daytime show also welcomes a new chef, South Asian cook Aida Khan, who believes mealtimes revolve around family and friends and plans to show viewers how to cook her favourite recipes.

Actress and chef Lisa Faulkner will also have a new cooking segment, Lisa And Friends, where she cooks alongside famous female friends in the hope to highlight the vital role women have played during the pandemic.

Lorraine editor Victoria Kennedy said: “This new term on Lorraine brings with it fresh new content, even more of our favourite showbiz guests live in the studio, brand new contributors and powerful life-saving campaigns viewers have come to expect on the show.

“It’s set to be our best term yet and with Lorraine back at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited about our line up.

“Grab a cuppa with us and settle in with Lorraine this autumn.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.