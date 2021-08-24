Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 10:28

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases multiverse and return of old villain

The teaser had earlier leaked online.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The official trailer for highly awaited superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, teasing the multiverse and return of fan-favourite villain Doctor Octopus.

British actor Tom Holland reprises his role as the web-slinger from the first two movies in the series.

At the end of the most recent film – 2019’s Far From Home – Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to the world and the new trailer deals with the fallout.

The newly unmasked Peter Parker accompanied by love interest MJ – played by Zendaya – struggles to adapt with the attention and he turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange for help.

However, his spell goes wrong, unleashing multi-dimensional chaos.

“We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Doctor Strange tells Peter.

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

Alfred Molina returns as multi-armed menace Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland
Tom Holland will reprise the role of Spider-Man in No Way Home (Lauren Hurley/PA)

He appears towards the end of the trailer, emerging from a collapsing bridge with his metallic limbs.

“Hello Peter,” he says. Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The trailer, officially released to theatre owners at the Cinema-Con event in Las Vegas, leaked on social media on Sunday.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account nodded to the controversy when sharing the teaser.

It said: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th.

