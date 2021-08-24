Tinie Tempah to present new property programme on Channel 4

By Tom Horton, PA

Rapper Tinie Tempah is to present a new property programme on Channel 4.

Outrageous Extensions will see him “follow some of the most audacious ‘dream home’ builds ever seen”, a statement from the broadcaster said.

The projects featured in the show cost from £500,000 to more than £1 million.

Tempah “has an extensive property portfolio and is no stranger to the complex trials and tribulations of home renovation”, Channel 4 said.

The programme will feature “design dramas, scheduling crises, budgetary surprises and relationship challenges”, the statement added.

The programme will see Tempah offer insights and practical tips based on his own experience renovating homes.

He said: “I’ve always been really into architecture and design and have been lucky to witness and be a part of some amazing projects.

“I can’t wait to see how these ambitious homeowners give their properties a 21st century shake up with the most extraordinary extensions.”

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for features at Channel 4, said: “This series is a whole new level of jaw dropping home renovation.

“We’re delighted to be working with Avalon and Tinie as we take an eye-opening look around some truly Outrageous Extensions.”

The series, which consists of four episodes, will air later this year on Channel 4.