Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 06:28

Netflix announces release date for Leonardo DiCaprio film Don’t Look Up

It was part of a wider announcement on the streaming giant’s release calendar.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has announced the release dates for its slate of forthcoming films, including a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up is directed by Adam McKay and features the two Hollywood stars playing low-level astronomers attempting to warn the world of an impending catastrophe.

It will arrive on Netflix on Christmas Eve, after a limited theatrical release, according to the streaming giant.

Other highlights from the announcement of Netflix’s upcoming slate include The Harder They Fall, a Western starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, which will begin streaming on November 3rd.

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, features two black women — played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga — who can pass as white in 1920s New York.

The drama is due to arrive on Netflix on November 10th.

Action film Red Notice — featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds — will stream from November 12th while Bruised, Halle Berry’s directorial debut, is set to launch on November 24th.

The Power Of The Dog, written by Dame Jane Campion and starring Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, has a December 1st release date.

Also on Netflix’s calendar are Schumacher, a documentary about revered F1 driver Michael arriving on September 15th and Diana: The Musical, billed as a ‘landmark musical event’ about the beloved princess and arriving on October 1st.

