From raffles to sing-songs, Bill Murray gives Ireland his best shot

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Hollywood star Bill Murray may be in Ireland to sample the golf courses, but he may end up leaving Ireland as a GAA fan.

In Enniscrone in Co Sligo on Sunday, the Hollywood star signed up for a raffle for a signed Mayo GAA jersey.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Murray said he’d signed up for the local raffle in support of cystic fibrosis care.

Mr Murray, star of Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and a host of other films, is visiting Ireland as part of a new series of Youtube show The Links Life to play some of the country’s best golf courses.

With many Covid-19 restrictions significantly eased, it appears Mr Murray has been making the most of his visit around the country.

At the Mount Falcon estate in Mayo over the weekend, he took part in some on-stage entertainment.

Alan Moloney, one of the owners of the estate, said that Mr Murray and his family arrived back at the hotel just as the hotel’s regular entertainment was starting.

“Bill and the family came in. One of our performers here had just started on his set and Bill and the family just took it upon themselves to join in on the sing-song,” he said.

“Bill and his family just, impromptu, when they started the set, jumped on stage for a song or two,” Mr Moloney said.

“I think, suffice to say, they seemed to enjoy their stay anyway,” he told RTÉ radio.