Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 17:57

Taylor Swift joins TikTok with vinyl announcement

The singer used her first TikTok video to promote the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on vinyl
Taylor Swift joins TikTok with vinyl announcement

By Emily Chudy, PA

Singer Taylor Swift has joined the social media platform TikTok, with her first video containing a vinyl announcement.

To the tune of Screwface Capital by Dave, which contains a lyric nodding to the singer, “my outstanding payments swift like Taylor”, she donned outfits in the style of four past albums.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” Swift captioned her first TikTok video.

(Taylor Swift/TikTok)

The Grammy-winning artist has already reached 400,000 followers on the video site since joining on Monday, with her first video being seen more than 1.3 million times.

Swift will be releasing the vinyl of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19, as part of a bigger aim to re-record some of her previous releases following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

The singer’s TikTok account can be seen here: www.tiktok.com/@taylorswift

More in this section

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to twins
Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours
Billy Connolly says the medical challenges he faces are ‘getting worse’ Billy Connolly says the medical challenges he faces are ‘getting worse’
Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more