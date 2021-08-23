Irish mammy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Love Island finalist Toby

Love Island finalist Toby Aromolaran’s mother “couldn’t be prouder” of her son following his time on the reality television show.

It was recently revealed that the 22-year-old contestant from Essex has an “Irish mammy” after she appeared on the show for a socially-distanced visit and spoke with what viewers suspected was an Irish brogue.

It was later confirmed by Toby’s official Instagram account that his mother Victoria was from Crossmolina in Mayo. “Toby’s mum is indeed Irish. She’s from a place called Mayo! For everyone asking,” a post said.

Toby's aunt Carrie told Newstalk radio on Monday that his mother “couldn’t be prouder” of her son.

“She only told me there, just before he went in, you know yourself, she was sworn to secrecy,” she said.

“She was nervous, she was afraid, you know, at the end of the day he’s still her baby boy, the same as all our kids are our kids.

“But yeah he’s done well, and she couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Toby has had a journey in the Majorcan villa, now partnered once more with Chloe Burrows after dumping her for Abigail Rawlings and then temporarily partnering with Mary Bedford.

Four couples are in the running to win Love Island 2021 and its cash prize, including Toby and Chloe, Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler and Millie and Liam.

The winner of Love Island will be crowned at tonight's live final.