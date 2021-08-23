Katie Price taken to hospital following alleged attack

By Tom Horton, PA

Katie Price has been injured in an alleged attack.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield, Essex Police said in a statement.

Katie Price. Photo: Rick Findler/PA

The force said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.

“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”