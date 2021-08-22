Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 19:33

Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours

He could knock his own single Bad Habits from the top spot.
Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ed Sheeran could knock himself off the top of the charts, as his new single Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits.

The singer is challenging himself for the top spot as the new track is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the UK's Official Singles Chart, and is currently in third place on the Official Chart First Look.

The song was released on Thursday at the same time Sheeran announced his upcoming new album =, the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

Visiting Hours is dedicated to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who died earlier this year.

Bad Habits recently handed Sheeran his eighth week at number one – and the song is still in pole position, according to the charts first look.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orJSJGHjBLI

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay looks set to hold steady at two, while Jonasu’s Black Magic stays put at four.

Becky Hill and David Guetta’s look set to round out the top five with Remember.

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.

More in this section

Hilary Duff hails vaccination after contracting coronavirus Hilary Duff hails vaccination after contracting coronavirus
Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future
Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with post about Afghan girl Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with post about Afghan girl
Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more