Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 09:50

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces birth of baby with first photo

The singer captioned the image ‘Welcome to the world’
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face, and another of the child’s foot resting on her partner’s hand.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Edwards, 28, announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot: “Him.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the UK’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left the group last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Edwards’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also expecting a baby, with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

