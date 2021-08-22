Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 08:23

Ariana Grande shares glimpse of married life with Dalton Gomez

The couple tied the knot in May
Ariana Grande shares glimpse of married life with Dalton Gomez

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse of her married life with husband Dalton Gomez.

The singing superstar, 28, married the Los Angeles real estate agent in a secret ceremony in May.

The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Grande shared an insight into their domestic life as newlyweds on Instagram, including pictures of her cooking.

Another shot shows the pair embracing in the kitchen, while another shows the pair in rain ponchos and face masks.

There are also photos of the couple’s dogs, including a shot of Gomez tickling one of the pets on the tummy.

Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Grande wrote: “Some old some new but I love these.”

The pictures appeared on Grande’s Instagram story (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

A representative for the star first confirmed the couple had tied the knot, saying: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After the wedding Grande shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

More in this section

Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with post about Afghan girl Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut with post about Afghan girl
Delayed No Time To Die premiere to be held in September Delayed No Time To Die premiere to be held in September
Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future
BTS officially cancel Map Of The Soul world tour

BTS officially cancel Map Of The Soul world tour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more