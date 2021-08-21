Chrissy Teigen shows off new look inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Chrissy Teigen has shown off a dramatic new look inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian.

The TV star and cookbook author debuted a blunt bob haircut in a post on Instagram, in which she is stroking her newly chopped locks.

She captioned the video: “Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!”

Kardashian, who showed off a similar look last week, gave her stamp of approval, writing in the comments: “WOW,” while her mother Kris Jenner wrote: “Gorgeous,” with a flames emoji.

Teigen, who changes her style frequently, previously had hair down to her shoulders, while Kardashian chopped off far more and previously had hair halfway down her back.

Kardashian first hinted she had cut off much of her hair when she shared photos from 10 days of quarantine with boyfriend Travis Barker, which included a picture of a large amount of her hair.

She revealed her new look on August 14 when she posted a mirror selfie captioned with just a scissors emoji.

Teigen has previously said she was depressed due to being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

Teigen’s reputation took a battering after Stodden accused her of sending messages urging them to kill themselves.

Teigen was also criticised for posts about Lindsay Lohan’s self-harming struggles.

She promised to personally apologise to anyone she targeted and described the experience as “VERY humbling”.