Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 08:06

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar shares album news

Lamar’s most recent studio record was 2017’s Damn
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has revealed his latest album will be the last one he makes with his current label.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician shared a statement on a new website, titled oklama.com, and hinted his new record would arrive “soon”.

Lamar, 34, also confirmed it would be his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he has been signed to since the start of his career.

He said: “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

“Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

“See you soon enough.”

Top Dawg Entertainment was founded in Carson, a city in Los Angeles County near Lamar’s hometown of Compton.

Label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith described Lamar’s latest album as a “victory lap”, adding he leaves with his full support.

He said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege for TDE to bless the world with the GOAT (greatest of all time)!”

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar has shared an update with fans on his new album (Alan D West/PA)

In the post on his website, multiple Grammy-winner Lamar said he had been living a quiet life.

He wrote: “I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

“I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

“While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

Lamar’s most recent studio album was 2017’s Damn. It won the Pulitzer Prize for music, becoming the first non-jazz or classical work to do so.

His other albums include Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and To Pimp A Butterfly.

