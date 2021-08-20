Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 20:29

Delayed No Time To Die premiere to be held in September

Daniel Craig’s final outing as the fictional spy is set to be seen at last.
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The world premiere of Bond film No Time To Die will take place on September 28th at the Royal Albert Hall in London, it has been confirmed.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A message on the film’s official Twitter account said Craig will be joined by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the red carpet.

The Tuesday premiere will come two days before the film is released in cinemas on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of Bond premieres have taken place at the famous London venue, including 2015’s Spectre where Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex were in attendance.

No Time To Die was the first major film to fall victim to the pandemic when its April 2020 release was pushed to November as the virus swept the globe. It was subsequently delayed a number of times while cinemas around the world remained shuttered.

Spectre Royal World Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex at the world premiere of Spectre (Anthony Devlin/PA)

No Time To Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas and is directed by Fukunaga, with a script co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time To Die finds Bond having left active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Danny Boyle was originally hired to direct but stepped away from the project over “creative differences”.

