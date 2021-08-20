Love Island’s Liberty and Jake to break big news in Friday's episode

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will break big news to their fellow islanders after calling time on their relationship.

The couple split in Thursday’s episode after Liberty broke down in tears as she questioned their suitability for each other.

It has been reported that the couple will announce they are quitting the villa in Friday’s episode.

A spokesman for the show said: “We won’t be commenting on speculation around tonight’s episode. All will be revealed later.”

In scenes that will air on Friday, the duo decide to go ahead with their final date ahead of the final on Monday, taking to the seas on a luxury boat.

While they are out on the water, Jake tells Liberty: “Here we are then. Our perfect date we’ve always spoken about. You look beautiful today.”

When Liberty asks him how he feels, she tells him: “It’s a tricky one really. I didn’t think I’d be coming on a date with the one I thought was the one.”

She replies: “I don’t know what happened along the way but the spark just faded.”

Jake tells her: “On my behalf I felt the affection died out. That’s a big thing for me and that’s nothing against you as a person.”

Liberty admits she did fall for Jake, telling him: “I’m not going to lie – I did fall in love with you. And at one point I thought I had found the one, but once the honeymoon passes you start seeing the cracks.”

When they return from the date, Liberty asks the group to gather round the fire pit so they can break their news.

The episode will also see Millie Court and Liam Reardon embark on their final date of the series, as they spend the evening at a candlelit castle.

Millie tells him: “It’s been the best six weeks of my life,” adding: “I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone.

“I feel like you definitely are what I want. I want this to work. In the future, I can see us living together.”

Liam replies: “I’ll move closer to you and things will work.

“There is something I want to tell you. When you first came to the villa I fell in love with your smile, I love seeing you smile.

“Then I fell in love with your piercing blue eyes, I could look into them all day. And then your laugh, I could listen to you laugh all day…..”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and Virgin Media One at 9pm.