Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 08:11

Nine Inch Nails cancel 2021 tour dates over virus fears

The live music industry’s revival has been endangered by the emergence of the Delta variant
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rock band Nine Inch Nails have cancelled the rest of their performances for the year over Covid-19 fears.

The group, led by Trent Reznor, was supposed to be kicking off a tour with a date in Cleveland, Ohio, next month.

In a statement on their website, Nine Inch Nails said it is not yet safe to return to live performances amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in America.

They said: “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music.

“However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

The Grammy-winning industrial rock group, known for the hit song Hurt, are not the first major artists to cancel tour dates due to the virus.

This week country star Garth Brooks axed his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising Covid-19 cases.

And Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks announced earlier this month she would not be performing as planned for the rest of the year.

New cases of Covid-19 in the US are emerging at their highest rates since winter, with states across the South particularly hard hit.

About 62 per cent of American adults are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

