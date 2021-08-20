Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 08:07

Emmys to require negative Covid test as well as proof of vaccination to attend

The Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 19th
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Emmy Awards will require attendees to provide a negative Covid-19 test as well as proof of vaccination, it has been announced.

Stars attending the premiere awards show in US TV next month will have to show both evidence of immunisation and a recent negative test result.

Organisers previously said the ceremony is being limited due to the rise in cases of the Delta variant across the US.

The TV Academy said nominated teams of three or more will be limited to four tickets, meaning not all those up for an award will be allowed to attend.

As well as the flagship Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19, the rules on a negative test and immunisation also apply to the three Creative Arts events taking place the previous weekend.

All the ceremonies are due to take place at LA Live, an entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Organisers said the venue will allow them to use a dual indoor/outdoor set-up, with the in-person audience socially distanced.

The TV Academy’s announcement of strict attendance guidelines comes after Los Angeles County reported more than 4,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since January, when the area was hammered by the virus.

More than 25,000 people have died from the virus in the county since the pandemic began, officials said.

