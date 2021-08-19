Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares baby news

Tom Horton, PA

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed she is pregnant.

The child will be her second as she already has a son Jack, aged four, with her partner Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news on Instagram in a picture which showed her beaming while cradling her baby bump.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Taaa daahhh !!”

After the birth of her first child, Huntington-Whiteley said her pregnancy had been “a struggle for me”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she added: “I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected.

“I do not regret it – but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham (Ian West/PA)

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.