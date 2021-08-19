Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 19:49

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares baby news

She already has a son Jack with actor Jason Statham.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares baby news

Tom Horton, PA

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed she is pregnant.

The child will be her second as she already has a son Jack, aged four, with her partner Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news on Instagram in a picture which showed her beaming while cradling her baby bump.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Taaa daahhh !!”

After the birth of her first child, Huntington-Whiteley said her pregnancy had been “a struggle for me”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she added: “I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected.

“I do not regret it – but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

The Gentlemen Premiere – London
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham (Ian West/PA)

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.

More in this section

Little Mix announce special album to mark 10-year anniversary Little Mix announce special album to mark 10-year anniversary
Reality star Oliver Proudlock ‘truly sorry’ over Holocaust Instagram post Reality star Oliver Proudlock ‘truly sorry’ over Holocaust Instagram post
Love Island couple to get the boot after public votes for favourite pair Love Island couple to get the boot after public votes for favourite pair
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks reflects on drug issues

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks reflects on drug issues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more