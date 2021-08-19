Kanye West announces third listening event for latest album Donda

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West has announced he will hold a third listening party for his much-delayed album Donda.

The meticulous rap superstar, 44, was supposed to release the record last month and held a sold-out playback session in Atlanta, Georgia, to launch his new music.

However Donda did not arrive as planned and earlier this month West held a second event, also at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he was living while completing the album.

The billionaire fashion designer has now said a third listening party will take place, this time at the Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on August 26.

West shared the news on Instagram. No new release date for the album was announced.

Donda is named after West’s late mother, who died aged 58 in 2007 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

It was initially promised a year ago but never emerged as West instead focused on his doomed White House bid.

The previous listening parties revealed Donda includes a collaboration with West’s friend and rival Jay-Z, as well as contributions from hip hop stars including Pusha T, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

West’s previous album was 2019’s Jesus Is King.

Kim Kardashian West, with whom West shares four children, filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.