Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 07:10

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to first child with Colin Jost

The boy has been named Cosmo.
By Tom Horton, PA

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost have welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

Saturday Night Live star Jost confirmed the news in a post on social media.

He said their child has been named Cosmo.

Jost wrote on Instagram: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.

“Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

Jost and actress Johansson married last year after getting engaged in 2019 following two years of dating.

Avengers star Johansson has been married twice previously, to actor Ryan Reynolds and to journalist Romain Dauriac.

She and Dauriac have a daughter called Rose together, who was born in 2014.

