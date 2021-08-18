Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 13:31

Ed Sheeran sparks album speculation as he teases announcement of ‘big news’

The musician has not released an album since 2019 but has sparked fan theories after posting an update on Instagram
Ed Sheeran sparks album speculation as he teases announcement of ‘big news’

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ed Sheeran has teased fans hoping for a new album with the promise of “big news”.

The singer is at the top of the singles charts with his juggernaut hit Bad Habits, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

The track will feature on his long-awaited fifth studio album.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, speculating he would be announcing his new album.

Before the release of Bad Habits, Sheeran had been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but said it was a “Christmas present”, not a single.

His most recent album was the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

Fans have speculated the upcoming album will be called Minus (or -).

Earlier this year it was announced Sheeran was the new shirt sponsor for his local team Ipswich Town football club.

The shirts will feature mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, seemingly a reference to some of his albums.

Asked about the meaning of the logo, Sheeran said: “All will be revealed in time.”

More in this section

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces baby news Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces baby news
Rachel Allen shares support for son Joshua’s new MMA career Rachel Allen shares support for son Joshua’s new MMA career
Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine because ‘something bad’ was on its way Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine because ‘something bad’ was on its way
8 Out Of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

8 Out Of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more