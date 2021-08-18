Travis Barker praises Kourtney Kardashian after flying for first time since 2008

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rock star Travis Barker praised partner Kourtney Kardashian after he flew on a plane for the first time in 13 years.

The Blink-182 drummer survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 which killed four people.

The 45-year-old escaped with critical injuries alongside his friend Adam Goldstein, better known as DJ AM.

Barker made his first plane journey since the tragedy with a flight to Mexico with reality TV star Kardashian, 42.

He shared a picture on Instagram of the couple embracing beside a private jet and wrote: “With you anything is possible.”

Kardashian shared the post on her Instagram Story and said: “Anything and everything with you.”

Kardashian’s famous sisters commented on Barker’s picture.

Kim Kardashian West said: “THE CUTEST EVER.”

And Khloe Kardashian wrote “Love conquers ALL”, adding: “I’m going to cry.”

Barker was almost killed in the plane crash in South Carolina and was left in so much pain from burns that he offered friends one million dollars to help him end his life.

He and Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in February.