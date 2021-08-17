Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:34

Kristen Stewart’s Diana film gets a release date

The biopic has been positioned for an awards season push
Kristen Stewart’s Diana film gets a release date

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Spencer, the film about Diana, Princess of Wales starring Kristen Stewart, will be released in November, it has been announced.

The highly-awaited biopic, from director Pablo Larrain, will be released in the US on November 5th – a prime spot for an awards season campaign.

Distributor Neon and studio Topic did not confirm an Irish or UK release date.

Spencer will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

It will feature Twilight star Stewart, 31, as the princess – who was born Diana Frances Spencer – and focus on a weekend in the early 1990s when she decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was irretrievable.

Poldark star Jack Farthing has been announced as playing Charles.

Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

A number of actresses have played Diana in the past, including in 2013 when Naomi Watts took up the role in a biopic titled Diana.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a first look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in the latest series of regal drama The Crown.

She takes over from Emma Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late princess.

Diana died aged 36 in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

More in this section

Jennifer Hudson posts tribute to Aretha Franklin on the anniversary of her death Jennifer Hudson posts tribute to Aretha Franklin on the anniversary of her death
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make red carpet debut Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make red carpet debut
Love Island couple to get the boot after compatibility vote Love Island couple to get the boot after compatibility vote
Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine because ‘something bad’ was on its way

Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine because ‘something bad’ was on its way

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more