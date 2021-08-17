Love Island’s Faye and Teddy feel hurt after compatibility vote

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares will say they feel “hurt” after fellow contestants voted them one of the least compatible couples in the villa.

Four couples were previously put at risk of being dumped from the ITV reality show after the other islanders voted for who they thought was the least compatible couple.

On Monday episode, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were the pair chosen to leave the villa after they received the fewest public votes.

On Tuesday’s episode, the other couples within the bottom four, including Faye and Teddy, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson, will be seen asking the other islanders why they voted for them.

"She's definitely not going to be happy about it..." 😬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p4pAHhrLvx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 16, 2021

While discussing his nomination, Teddy says: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions.

“So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out.

“It is what it is.”

Faye adds: “When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions.”

Liberty and Jake have also had a difficult week in the villa after the public and other islanders questioned how genuine their relationship was.

Liberty said: “We knew people might vote for us because of what we’ve been through.

“At the end of the day we knew we’d be an option and we guessed it.

“We’re fine about it.”

Aaron, who was also at risk with Mary, later says: “It shows people’s true colours doesn’t it.”

Priya and Brett may have been dumped, but there's still hope for that coffee date 🤞 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Msew6uCXcg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 16, 2021

The islanders will also take part in a talent show on Tuesday’s episode, where they have to show off their hidden talents.

They will spend the day practising their performances, which includes a Grease-themed duet from Jake and Liberty and Millie Court preparing to play a tune on the keyboard.

Chloe Burrows also preps for some maths-themed entertainment and Tyler Cruickshank brushes up on his painting skills.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and Virgin Media at 9pm.