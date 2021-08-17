Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 10:36

Mariah Carey launches new liqueur, Black Irish

The singer has Irish grandparents on her mother's side.
Singer Mariah Carey has shared her new range of liqueurs on social media, which she has named Black Irish.

Launching the range, Carey shared an image on Instagram on Monday, featuring her lying on a beach with a bottle of the drink.

"Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!!" she wrote, tagging the page @goblackirish.

Carey later posted a second image for the release, in which she said Black Irish is available in three flavours; original Irish cream, salted caramel and white chocolate.

According to The Irish Times, the brand name comes from the singer's mother, Patricia Hickey, who had Irish parents, and her father, Alfred Carey, who had a black Venezuelan background.

According to the Black Irish website, the three varieties are currently available in retailers in the US.

