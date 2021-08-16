Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:59

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces baby news

The actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her partner, Simon Brough, and their daughter, Avarie-Belle, holding a sonogram print.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tracy Beaker actress Dani Harmer has announced she is expecting her second child.

She revealed the news with a photo on Instagram of herself with her partner, Simon Brough, and their daughter, Avarie-Belle, holding a sonogram print.

They revealed the new addition to the family is due in February 2022.

Harmer, 32, wrote on Instagram: “Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

“Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 xx”

Famous faces and friends congratulated the couple on their announcement.

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh commented “Congratulations!” and actress April Pearson added “Wahoooo!!! Huge congratulations!!” with a heart emoji.

The couple’s first child was born in June 2016.

Harmer first appeared as popular Jacqueline Wilson character Tracy Beaker on TV screens in 2002.

Earlier this year, she reprised the role in a new BBC TV series, My Mum Tracy Beaker, which depicted the character in her 30s alongside her 10-year-old daughter, Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

The actress also appeared in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, paired with professional dancer Vincent Simone.

