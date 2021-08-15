Kaley Cuoco offers to buy horse that was punched at Olympics

James Cox

The Big Bang Theory star Kale Cuoco has offered to buy the horse that was punched by Germany's modern pentathlon coach during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Coach Kim Raisner punched horse Saint Boy while trying to assist German rider Annika Schleu, who was struggling to get the horse to cooperate during the women's show jumping event on August 6th.

Raisner was disqualified as a result, with the incident causing huge controversy.

“I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco, 35, wrote on her Instagram account. "This is not Olympic showjumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

Along with the post, Cuoco shared a picture of Schleu and Saint Boy from the Olympics.

The actress added: “You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you.”

Cuoco, who most recently starred in The Flight Attendant, went on to describe the incident as “pure classless behaviour” and “disgusting on all levels”.

“This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport,” Cuoco said, adding that “this 'rider' and 'her trainer' are a disgrace”.

Cuoco, who is passionate about equestrian, said she would like to purchase Saint Boy.

“I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” Cuoco wrote.

Cuoco's husband Karl Cook is a horse trainer.