Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 16:19

Filmmaker Ken Loach ‘expelled’ from Britain's Labour Party

The veteran leftwinger said he was the victim of a ‘purge’ of critics of the party leadership
By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Veteran leftwinger and filmmaker Ken Loach has said he has been expelled from the Labour Party in a “purge” of critics of the leadership.

Loach, 85, a life long socialist, said he had been ejected after he refused to “disown” other critics from the Labour left who had already been removed.

The move comes after the party last month expelled four associated groups on the grounds that they were “not compatible” with Labour values.

They included groups which had been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to tackle anti-Semitism within the party’s ranks.

In a defiant series of tweets, Loach insisted that the “clique” around the Labour leader would never ultimately prevail.

“Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled,” he said.

“Well, I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge.

“There is indeed a witch hunt.

“Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people.

“We are many, they are few.

“Solidarity.”

Loach, a supporter of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, has long expressed his socialist ideals through films such as Kes, I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You.

