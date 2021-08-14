Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 15:19

Joe Swash explains decision to postpone wedding to Stacey Solomon

The couple are currently awaiting the birth of a daughter.
By Tom Horton, PA

Joe Swash has said his wedding to Stacey Solomon was postponed so “all of the kids can be there”.

The former EastEnders actor and Loose Women star Solomon are currently awaiting the birth of a baby daughter.

The couple had been planning to get married in the back garden of their new home in Essex this summer.

Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

Explaining their decision to postpone the wedding, Swash wrote on Instagram: “I would marry her tomorrow. But we both wanted to wait until next year that way all of the kids can be there.

“Couldn’t not have our flower girl there could we.”

He also revealed the couple are yet to choose a name for their daughter.

“We’ve just got no clue what to call her,” he said.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)

“But hopefully when she’s here we will just know. Any ideas let me know.”

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son.

