Chris Hemsworth shows off birthday cake made by his children

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has showed off the “awesome” cake his children made to celebrate his birthday.

The Australian actor turned 38 and marked the occasion with a family party.

He shared snaps of his surfer-themed cake on Instagram, revealing that his three children – daughter India, nine, and seven-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan – made it.

It included a confectionery version of Hemsworth riding a wave.

Hemsworth captioned the post: “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75 per cent of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy.

“Love you all! Cheers.”

Hemsworth’s wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, marked her husband’s birthday with a slideshow of pictures on Instagram.

The 45-year-old said: “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.”

Hemsworth’s actor brother, Liam, also wished him a happy birthday in a brief message alongside a picture of the pair enjoying themselves at a waterfall.

And big brother Luke, also an actor, posted a picture of the brothers together, and wrote: “Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth!! Love you mate will remember this trip the Kimberly region forever. So many memories together.”