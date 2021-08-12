Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 09:00

Kim Kardashian says she was left in tears over Kate comparisons

Both women were expecting their first child at the same time.
Kim Kardashian says she was left in tears over Kate comparisons

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian has revealed she was left in tears after being compared with Britain's Duchess of Cambridge while she was pregnant.

The billionaire businesswoman was expecting her first child – daughter North – while Kate was set to welcome her first child, George in 2013.

Kardashian West (40) said she did not enjoy being pregnant and criticised the media’s treatment of her.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian (Francis Specker/PA)

During an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she recalled seeing news articles comparing her to a whale and said the media “brutalised” her, adding that magazines also compared her with Kate, now 39.

“It was really, really crazy,” she said. “They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale’.

“It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.

“But I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

The Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge (John Walton/PA)

Kardashian said she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia while pregnant, leading to swelling in her feet and face. She had her last two children by surrogate.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the US reality TV star credited estranged husband Kanye West with helping her not care what people think.

She filed for divorce from the superstar rapper and fashion designer in February.

They have been married for more than six years and have four children together.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has credited estranged husband, Kanye West with helping her become more sure of herself (PA)

Kim said: “I got to a point – and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself – that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.”

She said she realised she did not have to please people all the time, adding: “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, you have one life and you’re living it for you.

“That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

More in this section

Meet the celebrities taking to the dancefloor in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Meet the celebrities taking to the dancefloor in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio addresses series' future Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio addresses series' future
Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel
Beyoncé speaks about insomnia struggles and spending ‘too much time on diets’

Beyoncé speaks about insomnia struggles and spending ‘too much time on diets’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more